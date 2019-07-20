UPDATE: Palestine water line fixed, water to be restored in next hour

UPDATE —– (7:52 PM)

The leak has been fixed and water should be restored within the hours, according to Palestine Police Department.

Residents that had no water are urged to boil future water until further notice.

UPDATE —– (4:21 PM)

City workers have confirmed that the source of the water leak has been located and the city has supplies to repair the line.

The main break was caused by a contractor working on private property in the Westwood Area, according to Palestine city administrators.

The repair will take another five to six hours until water is restored, according to Palestine Police Department.

City Health Inspectors are visiting surrounding businesses informing on what actions need to be taken.

ORIGINAL —–

PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – While digging, an individual hit a main water line causing flooding around the area, according to Palestine Police Department.

The leak is located in an area on Martin Luther King Blvd.

Businesses and homes in the Westwood area, Fort Houston addition, and locations near the airport are affected.

The City of Palestine Public Works division is currently working on the leak.

Drivers are urged to use caution while driving through the area.