Lufkin PD release body camera footage of man captured in deer stand after chase

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Lufkin police have released body camera footage from the arrest of Trace Bentley, who was captured after an hours-long standoff in a deer stand.

Bentley had been spotted in the Crown Colony subdivision in Lufkin and tried to drive away from officers after they ordered him to get out of the car.

Officers momentarily Bentley him in the woods, but later located him in a box-style deer stand. Bentley locked himself inside with a .40 caliber handgun and police called in their Special Response Team.

Negotiators spent hours trying to get Bentley out of the stand, but he refused. Officers then shot tear gas into the stand and he surrendered without incident.

A search of his car revealed digital scales, a roll of cash, and a broken meth pipe.

He is charged with unlawful carry of a weapon and evading arrest with a vehicle in addition to existing warrants for possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest and resisting arrest.