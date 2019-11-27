ORNAMENTS FOR EMI: Longview girl battling rare disease asking for ornaments

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Emi Ballard is a young girl from Longview, whos has been battling a rare disease called DOCK8.

The disease affects her immune system, and left her in need of a bone marrow transplant.

Emi’s adoptive mother flew to Belize to see if her birth mom could be a match, and after she discovered she was, Emi recently received the transplant.

It has been a long journey for Emi, who will be in the hospital through the holidays.

To help make her room feel more like home, she’s asking for the community to send ornaments to the Children’s Inn in Maryland to celebrate a monumental year.

“We asked our friends and family or people who wanted to send something at Christmas time to send an ornament,” said Katie Ballard, Emi’s mom. “So we’ve already gotten some, and we open them up and we’ve gotten funny ones, emotional ones that bring us to tears. I don’t really think I was prepared for the emotional response that some of them have brought.”

Any decorations can be sent to:

Children’s Inn at NIH

Katie or Emi Ballard B5

#7 West Drive

Bethesda, Maryland 20814

Emi and her family plan to return to Texas on Dec. 28.