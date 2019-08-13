cts_logo_en72516

Finding Forever Homes on August 17, 2019

NBC and Telemundo owned stations are teaming up with hundreds of shelters across the country to host Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive on Saturday, August 17 to help find loving homes for animals in need. More than 250,000 pets found their forever homes since 2015. 

Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center talks clear the shelters campaign and the deals they have going on with adoption fees

Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center is the City of Longview’s open admission animal shelter for Gregg County. Established in July 2016, we accept animals from within Gregg County including the cities of Longview, Kilgore, White Oak and Gladewater. Our mission is first and foremost to reunite animals with their owners. If no owner is found, we work tirelessly to secure loving, forever homes for all healthy, happy adoptable animals. All adoptions include spay/neuter, microchipping and vaccinations.

They are located at 303 H.G. Mosley Pkway.Longview,Tx 75604 Give them a call at (903)297-7387

