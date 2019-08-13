Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center talks clear the shelters campaign and the deals they have going on with adoption fees

Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center is the City of Longview’s open admission animal shelter for Gregg County. Established in July 2016, we accept animals from within Gregg County including the cities of Longview, Kilgore, White Oak and Gladewater. Our mission is first and foremost to reunite animals with their owners. If no owner is found, we work tirelessly to secure loving, forever homes for all healthy, happy adoptable animals. All adoptions include spay/neuter, microchipping and vaccinations.

They are located at 303 H.G. Mosley Pkway.Longview,Tx 75604 Give them a call at (903)297-7387