Local non-profit collecting coats to keep children warm

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – People Attempting to Help (PATH), a non-profit in Tyler, is holding their annual Coats for Kids program to help keep children warm.

“Our heart’s desire is for there to not be any children walking to school here in the winter time without a coat, it cuts us to the soul,” said Greg Grubb, the PATH CEO. “We feel like we can’t let that happen, so we’re doing everything we can. We’re raising money, we’re holding coat donations, were doing everything we can to provide any child who needs a coat for this winter.”

PATH has partnered with local dry cleaners where you can drop your gently used coats off and they will clean them, free of charge.

The businesses participating include Comet Cleaners, Hart’s Cleaners, Progress Cleaners, Regency Cleaners, Shannon’s Cleaners, the Cleaning Company and VIP Cleaners.

New coats are accepted at Altra Credit Union, Kelly Community Federal Credit Union, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Miles Realty, and the PATH building on Front St.

Online donations can be shipped to the PATH office at 402 W. Front Street, Tyler, TX, 75702.

Grubb said the non-profit is accepting all sizes from infant to adult to help all kids during the holidays.

If your family is in need of a coat, you can stop by the PATH office to fill out a form.

Families are required to bring a valid ID to receive a voucher for the coat, and can stop by the PATH event the Saturday before Thanksgiving to collect it.