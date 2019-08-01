License-to-carry training to be held as fundraiser for injured Angelina County Lieutenant

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The Angelina County Sheriff’s Department is hosting a license-to-carry training session next week to benefit an injured Angelina County Lieutenant after a deadly July car crash.

The training will be held at 8 a.m. on August 10 at the Angelina County Sheriff’s Department Gun Range. The address is 7521 FM 58 in Lufkin.

Lt. Stacy Seymore was seriously injured in a head-on crash back on July 26 that killed 17-year-old Tyler Duke. Duke was found to have attempted to pass another car in a no-passing zone.

The cost will be $50 a person. Participants will need to bring the following:

A functioning handgun

Minimum of 50 rounds of ammunition

Eye protection

Hearing protection

ID

Contact Joey Davison with the Sheriff’s Office for more information at joey6355@gmail.com or at 936-675-0270