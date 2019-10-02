Last day of near-record highs before cooler weather arrives

Wednesday will be the last day we are close to breaking record high temperatures. At least for now. A few cold fronts will move through East Texas over the next week, bring us more rain, and some seasonal temperatures.

WEDNESDAY: High temperatures across the area will top out in the middle 90s once again today under a partly cloudy sky. Portions of deep east Texas, near the Toledo Bend Reservoir, could see a few isolated showers later this evening. Other than that, most will remain dry today with winds out of the south-southwest around 10 MPH. Overnight, low temperatures will fall into the lower and middle 70s with a light southeasterly wind.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY: Our first cold front in a series of two will arrive on Thursday morning. This will be the weaker of the two fronts in terms of temperatures, but it appears it will bring us some nice rainfall! Highs on Thursday will top out in the lower to middle 90s, with breezy winds out of the northeast, gusting upwards of 20 MPH at times. Showers and storms will begin as soon as 10 AM on Thursday, lasting into the overnight hours for some. Rainfall amounts will range from 0.50″ to 1.00″ by the time all things come to an end on Friday evening. Temperatures will fall into the lower 70s Thursday night, before rebounding to the upper 80s and lower 90s on Friday. Showers and storms will be possible throughout the evening hours once again on Friday, with winds out of the northeast around 10 to 15 MPH.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: On Saturday, highs will warm back up into the lower 90s area-wide. We could have an isolated shower or two across deep east Texas, but other than that, we will remain dry and partly cloudy. Winds on Saturday will shift back to the southeast around 5 to 10 MPH. Overnight, lows will dip into the lower 70s. On Sunday, temperatures will warm just a little ahead of cold front number 2! Highs will top out in the lower to middle 90s across the area, with winds shifting to the northeast during the afternoon and evening hours. During the evening into the overnight hours on Sunday, showers and storms will begin to move into the region. Rain showers will be more isolated with this system, but our temperatures will take more of a plunge. Overnight, lows will fall into the middle 60s, with gusty winds out of the north upwards of 30 MPH.

MONDAY & TUESDAY: On Monday, morning showers will be possible across the area. Highs on Monday will only make it ot the upper 70s and lower 80s under a mostly cloudy sky. Winds will be gusting out of the northeast around 30 MPH at times. Overnight, temperatures will be nice and cool, bottoming out in the middle 50s. Winds will calm down, but remain out of the north around 10 MPH. On Tuesday, highs will remain in the upper 70s and lower 80s across the area, under a partly cloudy sky. We will remain dry across the area, with a refreshing breezy out of the northeast around 10 MPH.