Kilgore City Pool previews ‘Jaws’ with red glowing water

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – On Thursday, Kilgore City Pool featured its second free dive-in movie.

‘Jaws’ will preview on the big screen as pool LED lights illuminate red.

The movie was free to the public.

Kilgore City Pool informs people that ‘Jaws’, the 70’s classic horror film, has violent scenes and is targeted toward older age groups.

