KETK GIVES BACK: Rusk County Sheriff’s Office

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – KETK said thank you to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office for their bravery and service towards their East Texas community.

Lunch with sandwiches and cookies were donated to the department for a free lunch.

At the end of the year, $5,000 will be awarded to a random sheriff’s office, police department, or fire department for their service. This will be thanks to a donation from Peters Chevrolet Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat.

Sheriff Jeff Price says the department is averaging up to 120 calls per day.

“We’ve got a limited number of personnel on the streets. we try to get to the calls as quick as we can, get the reports done, and pass them along to the investigation division.”

He also emphasized the relationship the office has with the community.

“Without them, we could not function, we have to have information. They’re the ones that know what’s going on out there.” Sheriff Jeff Price