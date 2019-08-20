Jacksonville school shooting threat originated in the United Kingdom

UPDATE (2:00 P.M.) – The Jacksonville Police Department released a statement Tuesday afternoon that the threat to “shoot up every school in a 30-mile radius” originated in the United Kingdom.

It is still considered an active investigation. Authorities did not say whether the person who made the threat has been identified.

From the beginning, the department did not believe that the threat was credible, but notified local schools and the FBI to be safe.

Law enforcement agencies were notified within roughly one hour of the threat being made. Jacksonville ISD is not yet back in school, but officials were notified anyway as a precaution.

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – Jacksonville Police are investigating a threat left on their Facebook page to “shoot up every school and day care within a 30-mile radius then I’m coming for your officers.”

JPD has notified surrounding schools and law enforcement agencies, including the FBI. The department does not believe that the threat is credible.

Investigators are working to identify the Facebook profile. The threat was received Tuesday morning at 6:12 a.m.

Anyone with information related to these offense is asked to call the Jacksonville Police Department at 903-586-2546.