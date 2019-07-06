1  of  2
Breaking News
Henderson woman injured in February shooting dies of injuries DIRECTV holding subscribers hostage, Help keep KETK on the air

ITCH, SCRATCH, STING: How to treat those summer discomforts

Video
Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON, Texas (KPRC/NBC News) – Summer can be a time for aches and itches with stings, bites and poison ivy.

However, there are some home remedies and over-the-counter options that can save you a visit to the doctor.

Nurse Practitioner Linda Moghalu recommends cleaning tick bites with rubbing alcohol, and keeping an eye on the wound for several weeks.

“It’s very important to keep an eye on that location where the bite occurred to make sure you don’t develop a fever or a rash, a bull’s-eye rash,” she says.

Rashes that may appear like hives could be poison ivy.

If you don’t know how you got it, keep in mind dogs, which are rarely affected by poison ivy, can spread the oil from the plant to you.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2KVsJG6

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KETK She Shed Giveaway Powered by Doran Mechanical

KETK Summer Splash Giveaway Sponsored by: RV Station

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC