Investigators searching for driver who hit East Texas woman on horse

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Polk County deputies are seeking to identify a driver who hit a woman on a horse last week, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday, October 8, blue Ford Mustanf was traveling down FM 2969 when it swerved towards a woman riding a horse.

The victim and her horse were both injured in the incident. The car drove away and investigators do not know who was inside.

If you have any information on the identity of the subject, contact Crime Stoppers at 936-327-STOP where you can remain anonymous and may collect a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.