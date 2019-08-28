Henderson County jailer saves man from burning car

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – A Henderson County jailer is being hailed as a hero for his actions that saved a man’s life from a burning vehicle, according to Sheriff Botie Hillhouse.

Deputy Jimmy Moseley

Around 6 p.m. Tuesday evening, Jimmy Moseley was driving home from his shift at the county jail on FM 317 when he saw a car engulfed in flames.

“I could see taillights through the flames and a man lying just outside the driver-side door. He was just inches away. He was unresponsive, and there was no one else around, so I started dragging him.” Deputy Jimmy Moseley

Moseley, with the help of another passerby, pulled the man away from the wreck which had now set the ditch it crashed into on fire. The man was taken to the hospital.

Moseley was treated for flash burns across the left side of his face and arm, however, he elected to go home instead of the hospital.

“For every man and woman in our Office, service matters. Jimmy’s bravery is this life-threatening, near-tragedy, saved a life and exemplifies the best we have to offer.” Sheriff Hillhouse

Moseley said in a statement that he has grown to appreciate life after he himself was saved by his wife.

“Just before I came to work here I had a heart attack,” the 30-year-old said. “My wife is the only reason I am alive. She took me to the hospital, saved my life. So we’re all living on borrowed time. It is all good.”