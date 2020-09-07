Haylee’s Hometown Heroes has Gatorade stand for local first responders

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Haylee’s Hometown Heroes is a Facebook organization started by a mother and daughter team. They show support to their local firefighters, police officers, and medical staff by handing out free Gatorade and water.

They were outside of their Kilgore home from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Up until a year ago, it was illegal to have a lemonade stand without a permit. Last year Governor Abbott made it legal to have a stand without one. Haylee’s mother says she’s happy it’s legal.

“I know that she would’ve upset her if she got shut down. I made sure to ask and everything. I’m just glad that he changed it that way so she was able to do this. That means a lot to her ,she’s been wanting to do this for a while,” says Shelby Keen, Haylee’s mother.

There were two Gatorade flavors. Red for the fire department and blue for police officers and medical staff. The Gatorade was free and all donations will go to Haylee’s Hometown Heroes next supply run for first responders.

“I want to tell every single one them… a huge thank you,” says seven year old Haylee Keen, Haylee’s Hometown Heroes.

Shelby says they’re open to suggestions on their Facebook page on what event they should do next for local first responders.