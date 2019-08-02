Harrison County SWAT team arrests seven for meth, marijuana

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – The Harrison County SWAT Team was deployed to a Marshall home at 405 Spruce St. in a narcotics raide on Thursday at noon.

The raid occured at noon and the warrant was served without incident.

Investigators found meth, prescription pills, and marijuana. Also, a 2-year-old child was found living in the house and was taken away by Child Protective Services.

Here is a list of who was charged in the bust:

  • Kelvin Brown, 42
  • Deandre Brown, 22
  • Marcus Gray, 43
  • Martial Butler, 32
  • Brittany Mackinnon, 29
  • Laken Williams, 31
  • Aleasha Evans, 38

All are sitting in the Harrison County Jail awaiting arraignment. Officials say the investigation is ongoing.

