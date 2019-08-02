Harrison County SWAT team arrests seven for meth, marijuana

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – The Harrison County SWAT Team was deployed to a Marshall home at 405 Spruce St. in a narcotics raide on Thursday at noon.

The raid occured at noon and the warrant was served without incident.

Investigators found meth, prescription pills, and marijuana. Also, a 2-year-old child was found living in the house and was taken away by Child Protective Services.

Here is a list of who was charged in the bust:

Kelvin Brown, 42

Deandre Brown, 22

Marcus Gray, 43

Martial Butler, 32

Brittany Mackinnon, 29

Laken Williams, 31

Aleasha Evans, 38

All are sitting in the Harrison County Jail awaiting arraignment. Officials say the investigation is ongoing.