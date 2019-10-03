Guyger sentencing verdict leads to a night of protests in Dallas

DALLAS (KETK) – Multiple protestors took to the streets of Dallas Wednesday night after former police officer Amber Guyger was sentenced to ten years in prison for the murder of Botham Jean.

Many walked out of the courthouse screaming, “No justice, No peace.” The protestors mostly aired grievances about the sentence being too lenient for a murder conviction.

Of the 12 people on the jury and the four alternates, seven were black and five were non-black people of color.

Guyger was convicted of shooting Jean in his own apartment back in 2018 when she said she mistook it for her own apartment. The jury took just five hours to return a verdict and deliberated for just 90 minutes to decide her sentence.

An emotional moment from the sentencing hearing went viral when Jean’s brother told Guyger he forgave her and wished her the best. He then got off the witness stand to hug her, where she broke down in tears.

An East Texas woman also testified during the sentencing hearing and talked about her close friendship with Jean and how he talked her into moving to Kilgore.