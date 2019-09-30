Gregg County Sheriff’s deputy shoots, kills suspect after violent fight on I-20

UPDATE (10:15 A.M.) – The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of the suspect killed by a deputy late Sunday night after a violent fight on I-20.

Dewayne Morgan, 37, is from Tatum and had convictions for violence in Gregg County.

Back in 2006, Morgan pled guilty charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Deputy Tubb also released the identity of the deputy involved as Logan Joines. He is 31 years old and from Longview, according to public records.

According to Tubb, Joines had a violent fight with Morgan in the ditch off I-20 and was forced to shoot him. Tubb said that Joines attempted to use his taser, but it was ineffective.

Morgan died of his injuries at a Marshall hospital.

The Texas Rangers are investigating the incident, which is standard for officer-involved shootings.

