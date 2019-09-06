Get your tickets now for Vintage Market Days in Lindale

Get your tickets now, because this is going to be an event you don’t want to miss!

Vintage Market Days of East Texas will be held September 20 through 22 at Picker’s Pavilion in Lindale.

Vintage Market Days is an upscale vintage-inspired market featuring orginal art, antiques, clothing, jewelry, handmade treasures, home décor, outdoor furnishings consumable yummies, seasonal plantings and a little more.

Tickets start at just $5. Click here to purchase.

Admission for children under 12 is free. Cash and credit card are accepted at the gate.

Once purchased, your ticket is good for re-entry into the event all weekend.

The Market is a three day event held several times a year in various communities.