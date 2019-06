AUSTIN (KXAN) – The two Texas natives need to stand out on Wednesday’s Democratic Primary debate if they want voters to consider them as top-tier candidates. Former El Paso Congressman Beto O’Rourke and Former HUD Secretary and San Antonio Mayor Julian Castro hold steady in the middle of the group of twenty-four Presidential contenders.

After narrowly losing to incumbent Republican Senator Ted Cruz in 2018, O’Rourke launched on to the national scene with eye-popping fundraising numbers and a likable personality. Over the years, Castro has built a dedicated base of support as chief executive of one of the state’s largest cities. Except for a brief moment when O’Rourke announced he would run for President, both Texans have struggled to break into top spots in the Democratic primary race.