Flight instructor, student dead in North Texas plane crash

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KETK) – A flight instructor and her student are dead after their plane crashed at a North Texas airport.

The twin-engine plane crashed Sunday afternoon at the municipal airport in Gainesville.

The airport is roughly 75 miles northwest of Dallas.

DPS officials said the 22-year-old Chinese student pilot was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 25-year-old instructor later died at a local hospital. It’s unclear who was in control of the plane when it went down.

The NTSB is investigating the crash.