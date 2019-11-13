Fitsteps for Life gala celebrates program’s history and success

Skip to content
KETK | FOX51 | EastTexasMatters.com
Tyler
27°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Top Stories
Veterans Voices
Lone Star NYE 2020
East Texas Addicted
Local News
Crime
Texas News
Your Local Election HQ
Special Reports
BorderReport.com
Texas Politics
Washington D.C.
National News
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
People magazine names John Legend as 2019 Sexiest Man Alive
Top Stories
Soldier surprises high school seniors who started writing him letters in kindergarten
Impeachment hearings go live on TV with the 1st witnesses
WINTERIZING YOUR RIDE: How you should prepare your vehicle for frigid temperatures
Jacksonville officers honored for heroic actions during October stand-off
Weather
Map Center
Hurricane Tracker
Interactive Radar
Bus Stop Forecast
Weather Talk
Mosquito Meter
Weather Headlines
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Sports
Local Sports
Friday Football Fever presented by SUBWAY®
Athlete of the Week presented by CHRISTUS Health
The Big Game
SEC Football
Silver Star Nation
Olympics
NFL
MLB
NBA
College
Golf
NHL
MLS
Top Stories
Okoro’s layup lifts No. 22 Auburn past South Alabama, 70-69
Top Stories
Beckham’s Miami’s team to play MLS home opener March 14
Beckham’s Miami’s team to play MLS home opener March 14
Bernardo Silva banned by FA over tweet to Man City teammate
Bernardo Silva banned by FA over tweet to Man City teammate
Community
East Texas Live
KETK Gives Back
CMA Awards
Breast Cancer Awareness
Texas Rose Festival
Calendar
KETK Today Happy Birthday
Top Stories
Pets Fur People introduces us to Harvey
Top Stories
Big Sandy, Wills Point reporting water main breaks
Top Stories
KETK Gives Back: Gilmer Police Department
East Texas teen driver charged 10 months later in wreck that killed two classmates
UPDATE: Body found in Sabine River identified as missing Kilgore man
City of Gladewater issues boil water notice
Contests
KETK Best Dressed House by Christmas Park Land of Lights
Home for the Holidays
KETK East Texas Live Academy Sports + Outdoors Call-In to Win
KETK Thanksgiving Giveaway by Sweet Gourmet
The Mel Robbins Show Giveaway
KETK Pro Football Challenge presented by Loving Toyota
Athlete of the Week presented by CHRISTUS Health Orthopedics & Sports Medicine
Patterson Tyler: Auto Racing Challenge
CTCU & KETK Today Coffee Mug Giveaway
Winners
About Us
Report It
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Advertise With Us
TV Schedule
The Mel Robbins Show
Newsletters
Stay Connected
Work for Us
Closed Captioning Issues
Video
Livestream
Top Stories
UT Health Olympic Centers host holiday food drive
Top Stories
Fitsteps for Life gala celebrates program’s history and success
Top Stories
Jury to hear closing arguments in Mosley murder trial, begin deliberations Wednesday morning
Wednesday Morning Forecast: Chilly with rain possible this evening
Impeachment hearings go live on TV with the 1st witnesses
H.S. Volleyball Playoffs: Bullard sweeps Van to reach region semis
Veterans Voices
Lone Star NYE 2020
Search
Search
Search
Fitsteps for Life gala celebrates program’s history and success
Video
by:
Olivia Sandusky
Posted:
Nov 13, 2019 / 07:43 AM CST
/
Updated:
Nov 13, 2019 / 07:44 AM CST
Trending Right Now
Texas high school football player goes viral for praying with opponent for mom who had cancer
East Texas man dies after hitting tree at unsafe speed while not wearing seatbelt
Soldier surprises high school seniors who started writing him letters in kindergarten
Report: Whataburger spends $200,000 per year replacing stolen table tents
2-year-old boy abandoned in Tyler reunited with his family
Community Calendar
Don't Miss
Best Dressed House by Christmas Park Land of Lights
Thanksgiving Giveaway by Sweet Gourmet
CTCU & KETK Today Coffee Mug Giveaway
Pro Football Challenge
KETK TODAY: Happy Birthday
Auto Racing Challenge
Athlete of the Week
KETK Twitter & Facebook
Follow @KETK
KETK NBC
Trending Stories
Texas high school football player goes viral for praying with opponent for mom who had cancer
East Texas man dies after hitting tree at unsafe speed while not wearing seatbelt
Soldier surprises high school seniors who started writing him letters in kindergarten
Report: Whataburger spends $200,000 per year replacing stolen table tents
2-year-old boy abandoned in Tyler reunited with his family