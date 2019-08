East Texas Locals doesn’t want you to miss out on this weekends upcoming Car Show. Only a $20 dollar entry fee to enjoy all the days activities. You can also learn more about what East Texas Locals can do for you.

Limited Spots Available.

Date: Saturday August 10th

Time: 8:30 am to 1:00 pm

Location: The Villages at Cumberland Park

Email: easttexaslocals@gmail.com

Call 903 707 3410

To learn more head over to their website at : http://www.easttexaslocals.com/live-car-show.html