TYLER, Texas (KETK) - This week we're airing our one tank trip series! It's where we take you around East Texas on one tank of gas to fun and affordable places for you and your family to enjoy. For today's trip, get saddled up because we're taking you horseback riding down a beautiful, hidden trail right here in Tyler.

Welcome to RH Equestrian. This is the perfect place to go trail riding close to home. You'll go under canopies of trees, through pastures near a lake, all while taking in an experience with your loved ones on fascinating animals.