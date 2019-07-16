East Texas jail escapee attempt ends with faceplant, trip to hospital

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL) Texarkana police are making an example of a man they say tried to escape custody while handcuffed and wound up faceplanting on wet concrete, requiring a ride to the hospital before being booked into jail.

Police say Stephen Payne, 24, was spotted climbing over a fence on N. Kenwood early Sunday morning by a resident who called police. The resident reported noticing that Payne had a laptop, which seemed odd because was raining.

Two officers found him later walking a couple of blocks away and noted he smelled strongly of marijuana. While taking him into custody, the arresting officer let go of Payne while opening the back door of the squad car, which allowed him to run off while wearing handcuffs. That’s when police say Payne tried to get away.

“When the officer let go of him briefly to open the back door to the patrol car so he could get in, Payne took off running – still wearing handcuffs. Unfortunately for Payne, he slipped on the wet concrete as he tried to get away and fell face first. Despite Payne kicking at the officers while he laid on the ground, they were able to take him back into custody without much difficulty. However, they had to call an ambulance for him because his face was bleeding pretty bad from when he fell.” TEXARKANA TEXAS POLICE DEPARTMENT

In the meantime, TTPD says Sgt. Jeremy Courtney noticed the front door of a home in the neighborhood was standing open. When the owners got back home a few minutes later, they found that a laptop and several other things were missing from inside the house. Police say Payne had all of the missing items when they stopped him.

After being treated at the hospital, Payne was booked into the Bi-State Jail, charged with burglary, evading arrest, resisting arrest, and possession of marijuana. His bond is set at $48,000.

In a Facebook post Monday afternoon, TTPD pointed out the poor decision making that led to Payne’s arrest.

