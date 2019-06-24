Dozens of flights canceled at DFW and Love Field after lightning strike disables radio communications

Strong storms on Sunday stranded thousands of passengers in North Texas after a lightning strike knocked out communications at DFW and Love Field airports.
The strike halted radio broadcasts to air traffic controllers with most flights at the bare minimum being delayed for several hours.
Thousands of people were stranded in the confusion.
One woman from North Carolina had three different flights canceled.
“We’re out here to go to Yosemite. And got this far this morning and that flight was fine but then the flight we were supposed to take out tomorrow was canceled going to Oakland. So we got a flight going to San Francisco and that was canceled. Then we were told to come back tonight so we came back to the airport to get on the flight tonight and then it’s canceled so, now maybe we’re gonna make it tomorrow we hope if the weather changes. You know if luck goes our way.”Ann Haugh