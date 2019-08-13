Diboll Alley Cats joins us with a furry friend and talks about their involvement in the “Clear The Shelters” event the weekend of the 16th

Diboll Alley Cats is a nonprofit no-kill shelter and adoption center for cats, located in Diboll, Texas. They carry cats of all ages from kittens to elderly and perform rescues throughout the Diboll-Lufkin-Nacogdoches-Woodville area. More info is on their Facebook page “Diboll Alley Cats” and also give them a call at (936)676-0049
Finding Forever Homes on August 17, 2019
NBC and Telemundo owned stations are teaming up with hundreds of shelters across the country to host Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive on Saturday, August 17 to help find loving homes for animals in need. More than 250,000 pets found their forever homes since 2015.