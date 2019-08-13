Breaking News
Lufkin police searching for men who shot at homeowner during robbery
Finding Forever Homes on August 17, 2019

NBC and Telemundo owned stations are teaming up with hundreds of shelters across the country to host Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive on Saturday, August 17 to help find loving homes for animals in need. More than 250,000 pets found their forever homes since 2015. 

Diboll Alley Cats joins us with a furry friend and talks about their involvement in the “Clear The Shelters” event the weekend of the 16th

Diboll Alley Cats is a nonprofit no-kill shelter and adoption center for cats, located in Diboll, Texas. They carry cats of all ages from kittens to elderly and perform rescues throughout the Diboll-Lufkin-Nacogdoches-Woodville area. More info is on their Facebook page “Diboll Alley Cats” and also give them a call at (936)676-0049

Clear the Shelters East Texas Map

