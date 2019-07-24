‘I’VE BEEN SHOT’: Suspect accused of shooting deputy arrested after intense manhunt

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – It started as a routine traffic stop.

“The motorcycle did not have a license plate,” says Sheriff Hillhouse.

Then the stop turned violent. Dashcam video shows Deputy Jonathan Hutchison yelling for the suspect to “put his hands down.”

“When he was getting up and started walking towards the patrol unit, that’s when he started fighting and pulling away, and reached with his cuffs…and that’s when he reached into his waistline or pocket and pulled a pistol,” explains Sheriff Hillhouse.

In the dashcam video, you can hear Deputy Hutchison screaming, “I’ve been shot.”

Thankfully Hutchison was wearing a bulletproof vest and was able to call for back-up.

This isn’t 39-year old Jeremy Cook’s first run-in with the law. Ten years ago, he was arrested for assault causing bodily harm.

With every hour that went by, the intensity of the search Wednesday morning grew.

“He was in the wooded area, he actually tried to cover himself up with dirt and leaves, he was really trying to hide from us,” says Sheriff Hillhouse.

Members of the Henderson County community stopped by the Sheriff’s office dropping off cards and asking how Deputy Hutchison was doing.

“My heart dropped because they just had a baby, and I’m glad to know he’s okay…they do put their life on the line every day,” says Jamie Dowell, who works at Ole West Bean and Burger, where Hutchison is a regular.

UPDATE —– (10:50 pm)

Jeremy Cook, was caught by Henderson Sheriff’s Office at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to law enforcement.

He was found in the Ironton community.

The suspect was tracked down by dogs and horses and taken into custody in a wooded area off of CR 3213 near Jacksonville in Cherokee County.

Cook will be taken to the Henderson County Jail.

UPDATE —– (9:13 AM)

Jeremy Cook is described as white with brown hair and brown here. He is 39 years old weighing 230 ibs. and 5’8″.

His truck is a 1999silver Chevrolet Silverado with a TX license plate of BR7-1002. The truck has tinted windows, two white stickers on the back glass. One is a doe and the other a buck.

The vehicle has been reported stolen.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Henderson County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 675-6311.

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) The Henderson County Sherriff’s Office has identified the man accused of shooting a deputy early Wednesday morning.

Officials say Jeremy Bryan Cook, 39, shot a deputy after a chase around 3:00 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities describe Cook as being armed and dangerous. They also add that no one should try to approach him.

Cook has a prior arrest for assault causing bodily injury in Anderson County from 1999.

According to Sherriff Botie Hillhouse, they are also searching for a gold 1999 Chevy Silverado that was stolen early Wednesday morning near the scene. The license plate number is: BR71002

The shooting happened near Berryville around 3:00 Wednesday morning. Authorities say a deputy was attempting to pull over Cook’s motorcycle when he took off.

After the chase ended gunshots were exchanged between the Cook and the deputy. The deputy was hit in the gunfight but has been released from the hospital.

Cook then took off into the woods near County Road 4117 where authorities are continuing to search for him. The roadway has been closed down while authorities work the scene.

Authorities believe Cook may be heading to the Dallas-Ft. Worth area. Anyone who may have information on Cook’s whereabouts should call the Henderson County Sherriff’s Office immediately.