Dallas police officer accidentally shoots son, mistook him for intruder

DESOTO, Texas (KETK) – A Dallas-area police officer accidentally shot him son over the weekend after mistaking him for an intruder, according to our NBC station in Dallas.

Reports came in just after 6 p.m. Saturday night where the Desoto man identified himself as Dallas police officer and he said he accidentally shot his adult son after mistaking him for a burglar.

The son was shot in the right forearm and was taken to the hospital. His injury is believed to be non-life threatening.

The officer and son’s names have not been released. No charges have been filed so far.

Saturday night’s shooting comes just two weeks after a Fort Worth police officer shot and killed Atatiana Jefferson while she was babysitting her nephew. The officer, Aaron Dean, has resigned and been charged with murder in the incident.

This is also in the wake of former Dallas officer Amber Guyger being convicted of the murder of Botham Jean after she shot him in his own apartment back in 2018. Guyger claimed she believed she was in her own apartment and that Jean was an intruder.

She is currently serving a 10-year sentence for the crime.