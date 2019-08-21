Copycat Blue Bell licker may not face charges

HOUSTON (KETK) – A Houston area man videoed licking a gallon of Blue Bell ice cream may not face charges, according to our sister station KPRC.

The Port Arthur Police Department started an investigation after a man was seen licking an uncovered gallon of ice cream.

During the investigation, the man and his father came back to the Walmart and showed a recepit that confirmed he bought the gallon, instead of putting it back.

The man said he did not mean to be malicious and that he only did it to get likes on Facebook.

This recent summer trend started when a woman known as the Lufkin Licker made national headlines here in East Texas for licking a gallon of ice cream.

She was later identified to be a minor and Lufkin police took over the case.

