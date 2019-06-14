Collapsed sewer pipe spills 100K gallons of sewage into Nacogdoches creek

A collapsed sewer line in Nacogdoches has resulted in a sewer spill near the 800 block of University Drive near Lanana Creek.

The spill has caused more than 100,000 gallons of raw sewage to spill into the creek for an unknown period of time, according to the City of Nacogdoches.

The city said the spill was “likely triggered by recent heavy rains.”

“When we became aware of the spill, we immediately reported to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality- our governing agency,” said Steve Bartlett, City Engineer. “It is important to remember that no part of our drinking water supply system has been or will be affected.”

An emergency was declared to ensure all means and methods are utilized to quickly to correct and repair damage, according to the city.

“At this time, city and contract crews are working overtime to repair the line and ensure this occurs in a timely manner,” said a news release.

City officials urge citizens to avoid the area to allow crews to facilitate a timely repair.

“An emergency in this context refers to the municipal financing of the repair, and is not intended to raise safety concerns for citizens who may live or work in the area,” said the release.