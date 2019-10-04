CityFest organizers prepare for large crowd with added parking lots

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Hundreds of churches have come together to plan CityFest East Texas, an event happening in downtown Tyler Oct. 5-6.

With performances by Lecrae and Newsboys United, thousands of people are expected to attend to enjoy the free concert.

Organizers of the event are prepared for the big crowd by providing several parking lots designated on a city map with large blue squares.

Parking lot map for CityFest designates parking areas with blue squares.

The parking is free and is within walking distance of the venue.

Uber or Lyft are also suggested throughout the weekend to help alleviate parking problems, those services will be dropped off at the Discovery Science Museum and the Tyler Public Library.

A designated wheelchair section will be by the courthouse steps.

CityFest staff will be wearing red shorts to help with any issues people may have, and security will be throughout the venue.

The line up for CityFest East Texas can be found here.

The event is free for attendees, but tickets for food cost one dollar.