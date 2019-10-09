Check out the upcoming events at the Hampton’s senior living facility

TYLER, Texas (KETK) The Hamptons Senior Living is having their annual Chico’s Style Show in our Independent Living.

They are also having a new event called “Are You Smarter Than a Senior”? (Hamptons Seniors vs. T.K. Gorman Senior Class) in our Assisted Living.

The Hamptons Senior Living offers Independent, Assisted Living, and Memory Care.

They have beautiful communities that offer a lot of wonderful amenities and daily activities for residents.

They have a culinary chef that provides incredible meals daily.

The goal is to provide passionate care passionate cleanliness and passionate service to their residents.

