Breaking News
Tyler elementary school asks students to remain indoors due to police activity across street

Cause of death unknown for two bodies found in Gregg County

Video

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The cause of death is unknown for two bodies that were found in Gregg County on Monday afternoon.

According to the preliminary autopsy reports, while the cause of death is unknown, there is nothing that would alter the inquiry from a death investigation.

The bodies were found in the 300 block of Coulter Road, just off FM 1844.

Investigators are still waiting for the full report, which can take up to 90 days.

Police have not released the identities of those dead until notification of family members is complete.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

KETK Summer Splash Giveaway Sponsored by: RV Station

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC