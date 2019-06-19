California teenager attacked by sea lion on the beach

A California teenager is recovering after being bitten in the leg by a sea lion.

13-year-old Megan Pagnini was in the shallow waters of Pismo Beach when a sea lion emerged from the water and lunged at her.

“I felt it on my leg and I looked down and freaked out. I didn’t know what it was all I knew is something was attacking me.” Megan Pagnini

The attack was captured on video.

The animal has been captured and is being treated for a possible brain toxin, which a wildlife expert says may have contributed to the attack.

“We believe that was why the sea lion not only bit the person but then came on land and bit the metal lifeguard stand.” Todd Tagazzini, California Fish and Wildlife

State wildlife officials say that such an attack is extremely rare.