Cable barriers coming soon to some north East Texas highways

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL) – The Texas Department of Transportation will soon be installing some new safety systems on area roadways.

About ten miles of cable barriers are set to be installed in the median of portions of highways in Bowie, Marion and Harrison Counties.

The high-tension cable helps prevent vehicles from crossing into oncoming traffic.

TxDOT officials said the installation is an added safety measure not in direct response to increased accidents.

“A lot of people can drive away from hitting the cable barriers, but they seldom drive away from a head-on collision,” said Marcus Sandifer, TxDOT spokesman.

Installation is expected to begin in November and take about 17 months to complete.

Barriers will be installed at the following stretches of highway: