Bullard Middle School placed on lockout, threat deemed not credible

BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – Bullard ISD Middle School was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning after receiving a threat at 9:45 a.m.
After receiving the threat, the entire school district was put under a lockout, meaning no one could enter any campus building.
Officers from local police, the school district, and the Constable’s Office searched and cleared the building. They deemed the threat to be not credible.
In a statement, Bullard ISD said that “Everyone is safe and secure at their campuses, [and] all campuses are now operating under normal schedules.”
Bullard PD issued a statement Wednesday afternoon on the incident:
August 28, 2019 around 9:20 a.m. Bullard Police Department received a call from a passerby driving on FM 344, of a possible suspicious person at Bullard Middle School.
Bullard PD then notified Bullard ISD and Brook Hill schools, requesting all campuses be put on lock-down until the “situation” was cleared.
Upon further investigation, video surveillance review and interviews done by Bullard PD it was determined that there was no threat to and what the passerby reported was a misunderstanding.
No weapons were found, no one was injured and both BISD and Brook Hill’s lock-downs were lifted.Bullard Police department