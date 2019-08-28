Bullard Middle School placed on lockout, threat deemed not credible

BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – Bullard ISD Middle School was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning after receiving a threat at 9:45 a.m.

After receiving the threat, the entire school district was put under a lockout, meaning no one could enter any campus building.

Officers from local police, the school district, and the Constable’s Office searched and cleared the building. They deemed the threat to be not credible.

In a statement, Bullard ISD said that “Everyone is safe and secure at their campuses, [and] all campuses are now operating under normal schedules.”

Bullard PD issued a statement Wednesday afternoon on the incident: