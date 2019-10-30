Broadway square mall prepares for holidays

Skip to content
KETK | FOX51 | EastTexasMatters.com
Tyler
46°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Top Stories
East Texas Addicted
Local News
Crime
Texas News
Your Local Election HQ
Hispanic Heritage Month
Special Reports
Border Report Tour
BorderReport.com
Texas Politics
Washington D.C.
National News
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
TAKE A LOOK: Tyler high schools are on their way to brand new
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: President Trump presents Medal of Honor to Texas soldier
Twitter bans political ads ahead of 2020 election
Frankston, Coffee City police seeking theft suspects
Dog is hit by car, gets stuck in grill for 45-minute ride
Weather
Map Center
Hurricane Tracker
Interactive Radar
Bus Stop Forecast
Weather Talk
Mosquito Meter
Weather Headlines
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Sports
Local Sports
Friday Football Fever presented by SUBWAY®
Athlete of the Week presented by CHRISTUS Health
The Big Game
SEC Football
Silver Star Nation
Olympics
NFL
MLB
NBA
College
Golf
NHL
MLS
Top Stories
Suzuki scratched from Nats lineup for World Series Game 7
Top Stories
Liverpool ousts Arsenal 5-4 in shootout after 5-5 draw
Dortmund comes from behind to beat Gladbach 2-1 in Cup
Liverpool ousts Arsenal 5-4 in shootout after 5-5 draw
Auburn tree poisoner fails to appear in court for hearing
Community
East Texas Live
Veterans Voices
Texas Rose Festival
KETK Gives Back
CMA Awards
Calendar
KETK Today Happy Birthday
Top Stories
Local Knights of Columbus give away coats to kids in need
Top Stories
KETK Gives Back: Rusk Police Department
Top Stories
Tyler ISD board hires former Troup ISD leader as new assistant superintendent
GET INVOLVED: How you can register for this weekend’s Walk to End Alzheimers
Tyler Dogtoberfest brings all the dogs to the yard – for adoption
SPCA of East Texas drops in to show off some of their furry friends, preview Dogtoberfest
Contests
KETK East Texas Live Academy Sports + Outdoors Call-In to Win
KETK Thanksgiving Giveaway by Sweet Gourmet
The Mel Robbins Show Giveaway
KETK Pro Football Challenge presented by Loving Toyota
Athlete of the Week presented by CHRISTUS Health Orthopedics & Sports Medicine
Patterson Tyler: Auto Racing Challenge
CTCU & KETK Today Coffee Mug Giveaway
About Us
Report It
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Advertise With Us
TV Schedule
The Mel Robbins Show
Newsletters
Stay Connected
Work for Us
Closed Captioning Issues
Video
Livestream
Top Stories
TAKE A LOOK: Tyler high schools are on their way to brand new
Top Stories
Broadway square mall prepares for holidays
Top Stories
Bullard Area Chamber of Commerce gives details on their 20th Red, White & Blue Festival
Lebron James sends taco truck for first responders battling wildfire
WATCH: Little girl uses Nerf gun to pull out loose tooth
Wednesday Noon Forecast: Colder air & rain moving in
Veterans Voices
Breast Cancer Awareness
Search
Search
Search
Broadway square mall prepares for holidays
Video
by:
Olivia Sandusky
Posted:
Oct 30, 2019 / 04:41 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Oct 30, 2019 / 04:41 PM CDT
Trending Right Now
Police searching for two boys taken by their sex offender father
Matthew McConaughey will announce ‘Play Ball’ before Game 7 first pitch
Broadway Square Mall anticipates larger crowd amid new store openings
Tyler woman receives national recognition as ‘Flight for Life’ pilot
Taco Bell giving away free Doritos Locos tacos
Community Calendar
Don't Miss
Pro Football Challenge
CTCU & KETK Today Coffee Mug Giveaway
KETK TODAY: Happy Birthday
Auto Racing Challenge
Athlete of the Week
KETK Twitter & Facebook
Follow @KETK
KETK NBC
Trending Stories
Police searching for two boys taken by their sex offender father
Matthew McConaughey will announce ‘Play Ball’ before Game 7 first pitch
Broadway Square Mall anticipates larger crowd amid new store openings
Tyler woman receives national recognition as ‘Flight for Life’ pilot
Taco Bell giving away free Doritos Locos tacos
Community Calendar