Tyler man sentenced to life in prison for assaulting a parole officer

A Tyler man will spend the rest of his life in prison after assaulting a public servant.

Larry Hicks, 47, of Tyler, was sentenced on Wednesday in the 114th District Court for the assault of a parole officer.

Back in May 2018, the officer went to Hicks’ residence to check on him because he had just installed an ankle monitor three days prior.

When the officer arrived, he noticed that Hicks had cut the ankle monitor off.

After taking a picture of that, officials say Hicks became angry and charged at the parole officer and assaulted him.

When law enforcement arrived, Hicks refused to exit the residence, marking the start of an hour and half standoff with deputies from the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.

SWAT was called in after learning Hicks had a pistol inside the home. They breached the front door after Hicks repeatedly refused to surrender. Hicks was then taken into custody.

Hicks is no stranger to the law. At his trial, the jury heard evidence of his lengthy criminal history including charges of:

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Criminal tresspass

Assault

Theft

Burglary (habitation and auto)

Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

Hicks has 7 prior felony convictions, including a 50 year prison sentence for assaulting a peace officer with a deadly weapon in 1997.

“A life sentence in this case sends a strong message that repeatedly assaulting a public servant or peace officer of this community will not be tolerated”, said Assistant District Attorney Noah Coltman.