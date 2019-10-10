BREAKING: 2 women dead in Kilgore; 1 man in custody

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Kilgore Police have arrested one person after an incident left two women dead.

Around 3 p.m., officers and detectives answered a 911 call at Stone Creek Apartments in the 400 block of Pine Burr Lane.

They found two women dead inside one of the apartments.

Shortly after they arrested a man two blocks away from the complex.

Authorities tell KETK that several apartments are being considered crime scenes at this time.

Police will be on hand for hours while each apartment is processed for evidence.

The names of the victims will not be released until they are identified and next of kin is notified.

Kilgore PD say they believe they have the man responsible in custody, and do not believe that there is any threat to the community at this time.

KETK has a crew on scene and will update you as we learn more information.