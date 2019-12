TYLER, Texas (KETK) Bike Buddy LLC dropped by the KETK studio to explain how their product works.

They say this is perfect for someone who may have a child with autism who wants them to have the same experiences as a child who doesn’t.

This allows the parent to guide them while riding, but without having to touch them, because many autistic children don’t like to be touched.

For more information, call 903-251-5225.