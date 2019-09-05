1  of  2
Breaking News
Gov. Abbott issues 8 orders to improve reporting of possible mass shooting threats ATF, FBI raid home in Lubbock, sources say connected to Odessa mass shooting

Alzheimer’s Alliance joins us to chat about the 8th Annual Butterfly Hope Luncheon featuring Joan Lunden as the guest speaker.

Video
Posted: / Updated:

The Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County is a local, independent non-profit whose purpose is to provide life-changing support to persons living with dementia and their caregivers. The Alliance provides services such as location program for those who wander, respite scholarship program, Caregiver support services, counseling, a day respite program and much more. If you would like to join in on this special event head on over to
http://www.alzalliance.org/events/luncheon/ for tickets.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC