The Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County is a local, independent non-profit whose purpose is to provide life-changing support to persons living with dementia and their caregivers. The Alliance provides services such as location program for those who wander, respite scholarship program, Caregiver support services, counseling, a day respite program and much more. If you would like to join in on this special event head on over to
http://www.alzalliance.org/events/luncheon/ for tickets.
Alzheimer’s Alliance joins us to chat about the 8th Annual Butterfly Hope Luncheon featuring Joan Lunden as the guest speaker.
