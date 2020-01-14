Allegiant Air announces new nonstop flight from Houston Hobby

SAVANNAH, Georgia (KETK) – Allegiant Air has announced five new nonstop routes from Savannah and one of their stops is right here in Texas.

One of the flights will head to Houston Hobby airport as well as four other destinations around the country that include:

Belleville, Illinois via MidAmerica St. Louis Airport (BLV) – beginning June 6, 2020. Chicago, Illinois via Chicago Midway International Airport (MDW) – beginning May 21, 2020. Punta Gorda, Florida via Punta Gorda Airport (PGD) – beginning June 6, 2020. Newburgh, New York via New York Stewart International Airport (SWF) – beginning May 20, 2020.

“There is a lot of leisure demand for cities that are regional destinations, and this route expansion will address some of that need,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant vice president of planning and revenue.

“Also, this growth is about Allegiant being true to our mission as a company. We’re increasing the number of low-cost, affordable travel options for people who may otherwise be priced out of air travel.”

The flights to Houston will begin May 28.