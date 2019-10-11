Adventum Mindfulness Triathlon joins us to chat about what to expect when training for a triathlon

The Adventum Mindfulness Triathlon coming up at True Vine on Saturday October 26th, 2019 from 8am – 12pm, mental health, fundraising. A triathlon reimagined, the Adventum™ Mindfulness Triathlon was designed to elevate mental health. Their event creates community, removes barriers, and connects people with local resources to help them in their mental health journey.

The event consists of a 2 mile walk/run, 45 minute guided meditation, and a 20 minuted guided meditation at the end. This is our second year and we are adding a Kids Mindfulness Triathlon to address children’s mental health. Head over to there website to learn much more https://adventumtri.com/