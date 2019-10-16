Access2mobility joins us to chat about complete mobility solutions

Skip to content
KETK | FOX51 | EastTexasMatters.com
Tyler
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Top Stories
East Texas Addicted
Local News
Crime
Texas News
Your Local Election HQ
Hispanic Heritage Month
Special Reports
Border Report Tour
BorderReport.com
Texas Politics
Washington D.C.
National News
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Nacogdoches father admits to hitting child in head, causing skull fracture
Top Stories
Search warrant executed at Ezekiel Elliott’s father’s home after Serval cat shot, killed
ALCS Game 4 postponed for rain, Yanks-Astros resume Thursday
THINK PINK: Shop & support Susan G. Komen foundation at Broadway Square Mall
ALCS Game 4 postponed for rain, Yanks-Astros resume Thursday
Weather
Map Center
Hurricane Tracker
Interactive Radar
Bus Stop Forecast
Weather Talk
Mosquito Meter
Weather Headlines
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Sports
Local Sports
Friday Football Fever presented by SUBWAY®
Athlete of the Week presented by CHRISTUS Health
The Big Game
SEC Football
Silver Star Nation
Olympics
NFL
MLB
NBA
College
Golf
NHL
MLS
Top Stories
Walker adds 58 penalty shots at Senior LPGA for new rule
Top Stories
Jags owner says team ‘doing just fine’ after trading Ramsey
AP source: Liberty not renewing Katie Smith’s contract
Clemson’s dominance provides lift for struggling ACC
Vrabel: Titans switch to Tannehill at QB looking for spark
Community
East Texas Live
Breast Cancer Awareness
Veterans Voices
KETK Gives Back
CMA Awards
Calendar
KETK Today Happy Birthday
Top Stories
KETK GIVES BACK: Rusk County Sheriff’s Office
Top Stories
SUPPORTING SHAWN: Former student, mother hold fundraiser for coach in final stages of cancer
Top Stories
Check out the upcoming events at the Hampton’s senior living facility
KETK Gives Back: Bullard Fire Department
East Texas fire fighters teach children not to fear them
Chamber of Commerce stops in to chat about the upcoming Van Oil Festival
Contests
KETK Thanksgiving Giveaway by Sweet Gourmet
Yamboree Barn Dance Ticket Giveaway 2019
The Mel Robbins Show Giveaway
KETK Pro Football Challenge presented by Loving Toyota
Athlete of the Week presented by CHRISTUS Health Orthopedics & Sports Medicine
Patterson Tyler: Auto Racing Challenge
CTCU & KETK Today Coffee Mug Giveaway
About Us
Report It
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
TV Schedule
The Mel Robbins Show
Newsletters
Stay Connected
Work for Us
Closed Captioning Issues
Video
Livestream
Top Stories
Access2mobility joins us to chat about complete mobility solutions
Top Stories
KETK GIVES BACK: Rusk County Sheriff’s Office
Top Stories
Wheel of Fortune contestant says he is in ‘loveless marriage’ for hilarious introduction
Van Zandt County church destroyed by fire, no injuries reported
“Rage Yoga” incorporates cursing and alcohol
Wichita Falls dog pulls owner to safety after chainsaw accident
Veterans Voices
Hispanic Heritage
Search
Search
Search
Access2mobility joins us to chat about complete mobility solutions
Video
Posted:
Oct 16, 2019 / 12:15 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Oct 16, 2019 / 12:15 PM CDT
Access2mobility provides freedom and independence for folks with limited mobility. They also have an event coming up for Halloween. Learn more about them over at
http://www.access2mobility.com
Trending Right Now
Doctor sounds off on Impossible Burgers: ‘They’re not healthy’
ETX elementary teacher among those killed in weekend wreck
Wichita Falls dog pulls owner to safety after chainsaw accident
Funeral held for 4 siblings after daycare fire
Van Zandt County church destroyed by fire, no injuries reported
Community Calendar
Don't Miss
Pro Football Challenge
CTCU & KETK Today Coffee Mug Giveaway
KETK TODAY: Happy Birthday
Auto Racing Challenge
Athlete of the Week
KETK Twitter & Facebook
Follow @KETK
KETK NBC