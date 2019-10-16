Access2mobility joins us to chat about complete mobility solutions

Video
Posted: / Updated:
Access2mobility provides freedom and independence for folks with limited mobility. They also have an event coming up for Halloween. Learn more about them over at http://www.access2mobility.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC