Abbott issues disaster declaration for East Texas, Dallas counties following severe weather

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Abbott signed a disaster declaration for 16 Texas counties following Sunday night’s severe weather that blew through Northern East Texas.

East Texas counties included in the declaration are Panola, Rains, Rusk, Van Zandt, and Wood Counties.

Other counties involved are: Cass, Cameron, Collin, Dallas, Ellis, Erath, Hunt, Kaufman, Lamar, Rockwall, and Tarrant.

“By issuing this declaration, Texas is providing local officials with the resources they need to quickly respond and recover from this storm. My heart goes out to the Texans impacted by this severe weather, and the people of Texas can rest assured that the state will do everything it can to assist those affected by these horrific storms.” Gov. Abbott

Thankfully, no one was killed or even seriously injured from the storm. At least one tornado is confirmed to have blown through the North Dallas area, beginning near Love Field.

Oncor Corp., the main electric provider for the Dallas areas, reported that almost 80,000 customers were without power Dallas, Collin, Denton and Ellis counties at 11:30 p.m. A tornado watch remained in effect until 2 a.m.

The tornado didn’t affect the Dallas Cowboys’ game on Sunday night against the Philadelphia Eagles in Arlington, west of Dallas.