UPDATE: 9-year-old Tyler boy shot during robbery at drug house

UPDATE – The 9-year-old boy shot on Saturday night was caught in a crossfire during a robbery at a drug house, according to Tyler PD Officer Don Martin.

Martin said that the boy’s parents drove to the house so the father could buy marijuana.

However, when they showed up the house was being robbed. When the dad ran back to his car, shots were fired.

A bullet struck the boy in the arm and another bullet grazed the woman.

The dad then hailed down a police officer to let him know his son had been struck.

The boy was taken to UT Health East Texas with non-life threatening injuries. His identity has still not been released.

