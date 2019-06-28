32nd Tyler Cattle Barons’ Gala raises money for cancer research

The 32nd annual Tyler Cattle Barons’ Gala in Tyler is a fundraiser for the community to support the American Cancer Society.

It takes place on Saturday, June 28, and is at the Tyler Rose Horse Park at 7 p.m.

Over the years, the gala chairs select a theme for the event, this year it’s ‘Triple Crown on Track for the Cure.’

For the first time, the event is hosted by three sisters.

They are Kelli Armstrong, Jayme Fitzpatrick and Maggie Wright, who said they wanted to take the gala on because they know it’s for a great cause.

“Unfortunately, we’ve had a couple of family members that have lost their lives to cancer,” Armstrong said. “So we kind of felt strongly that this was definitely a cause we want to raise some funds for.”

“And also once we did start doing this it kind of opened our eyes to so many more people that we didn’t even know that had been affected by cancer,” Fitzpatrick said. “We’ve met them and have gotten to know them throughout the past year.”

Attendees are welcome to wear their boots and the sisters say they want everyone to take part in the silent auctions, games and raffles to raise as much money for the American Cancer Society as possible.