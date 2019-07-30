2019 Nacogdoches ISD graduate, mom die in car crash

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A 2019 Nacogdoches ISD graduate and her mother were killed in a car accident on Sunday, according to the school’s Facebook page.

Elyssa Bellard, 18, and her mother Quondalia lost their lives. Her father Dale and brother DJ are in critical condition.

On Sunday night after 7:00 p.m., a crash was reported outside Winona in Smith County.

Investigation revealed that the driver of a Ford F-150 driver by Ross Campbell, 21, of Louisianna was traveling East and failed to see traffic slowing ahead.

The driver hit a 2019 Chevrolet TRAX, driven by Dale Bellard Jr., 44, of Nacogdoches. The Chevrolet then hit a 2013 Audi driven by Donald Edward Tiller, 51, of Fort Worth.

Bellard Jr. was taken to a local hospital in stable condition. A passenger, Wuondaila Bellard,40, was pronounced dead at the scene. Another passenger Elyssa Arlene, 18, was transported to a local hospital where she died. A fourth passenger, Dominic Sellers, 21, was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

In a statement, Principal Dr. Rom Crespo wrote: “It would not be unusual for your child to express himself or herself differently during the next few weeks. Such an incident can have a profound effect on a student. Anytime death touches us it is extremely stressful. This death may be disturbing to you as well as to your child. For this reason, we especially want you to know of our caring and support. In addition, children may have had no experience in coping with a loss like this and maybe confused as to how to handle grief. If you feel that your children are having difficulty, we encourage you to discuss their thoughts and feelings to help them work through their grief or concerns.”

KETK News will reach out to DPS officials about whether the crash is under investigation.

The crash remains under investigation.