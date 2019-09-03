Mother killed after being ejected from car in 18-wheeler wreck on I-20

UPDATE (8:50 A.M.) – The mother from the 18-wheeler wreck died at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Hospital Monday night after being transported from the scene, according to DPS officer Jane Dark.

She was identified as 29-year-old Elizabeth Leigh Lindsey, of Canton.

The crash remains under investigation.

CANTON, Texas (KETK) – A mom and two of her three children were ejected from their car after a wreck with an 18-wheeler on I-20 near Canton on Monday, according to The County Eagle news webpage.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. Monday evening. Investigators with the DPS are still investigating what caused the crash.

The mom and two of her children were ejected from the vehicle while an infant was pulled from the car later by rescuers.

The mom was air flighted to a nearby hospital. Her condition is unknown.

EMS worker also transported the children by ambulance to a hospital nearby. Their condition is also unknown at this time.

Their identities have not been released by DPS officials, pending family notification.

KETK News will update this story as more information becomes available.