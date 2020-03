HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) Ms. Yolanda Evette Gooch has been missing since 1999.

She went missing from Marshall at the age of 35. Currently, she would be 55.

Ms. Gooch is black, 5’5”, and weighs about 130 pounds.

She was last seen on December 26, 1999, carrying two suitcases and was possibly traveling to Chicago.